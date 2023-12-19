Disney’s first Zootopia-themed attraction opens in Shanghai on Dec 20

SHANGHAI – Shanghai Disney Resort will open a Zootopia-themed attraction to the public on Dec 20, aiming to capitalise on a post-pandemic desire for travel and experiences in China.

Zootopia, which came out in Chinese cinemas in 2016, remains one of the highest grossing imported animated films released in the country.

This marks Disney’s first Zootopia-themed site and the eighth themed area at Shanghai Disney Resort, which opened in 2016 and expanded in 2018 with a Toy Story-themed attraction.

While consumption in China has been slow to bounce back following the lifting of Covid-19 curbs a year ago, domestic travel and experiences have rebounded more strongly, with Shanghai Disney Resort being one of the beneficiaries.

“I think what you saw over the last year as people emerge from the virus is them getting out and experiencing life again,” said Mr Joe Schott, president and general manager at Shanghai Disney Resort.

In its fourth-quarter earnings in November, Walt Disney Co flagged higher attendance at its Shanghai and Hong Kong parks as one of the factors driving 31 per cent growth in its Experiences division, which includes its theme parks.

Shanghai Disney Resort is a joint venture in which Chinese state-owned Shendi Group holds a 57 per cent stake.

A performer dressed as the character Flash Slothmore performs during the media preview tour on Nov 29. PHOTO: REUTERS

The opening of the Zootopia-themed site in Shanghai follows the launch of the world’s first Frozen-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.

This demonstrated Disney’s confidence in the tourism market of China, said Dr Dai Bin, president of China Tourism Academy.

“A theme park has a life cycle, and only through continuous innovation can its lifecycle be extended,” Dr Dai said. REUTERS, XINHUA

