Disaster to destination: Fukushima woos tourists with snow

BANDAI, Japan – Tourist Benjamin Tuffy’s family spent their winter holidays in Japan’s picture-perfect snow.

But they were not at the country’s famed ski resorts in Hokkaido or Nagano – they picked Fukushima.

It is a choice officials hope is becoming increasingly popular, as they market the region’s snow resorts and try to shed the stigma that lingers more than a decade after the 2011 nuclear disaster.

Fukushima’s ski industry was already struggling with warm winters and a decline in domestic visitors when a tsunami triggered the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

Officials worked hard to attract foreign visitors despite the disaster, but then the pandemic struck and border closures kept tourists away for more than two years.

Tourism resumed normally in October and Fukushima is again aggressively promoting its attractions, including at industry expos in Sydney and Melbourne.

Mr Tuffy, a 40-year-old Australian, chose the region’s Bandai Resort for a holiday along with his wife and two children.

He said the resort’s location, about 100km from the coast, helped assuage any concerns.

“You have some distance, you’ve got mountains, and you’ve got range. You’ve got a lot of clean air and clean life over here,” he said, as he removed his snowboarding gear.

“We are aware, but we’re not concerned. It was more like understanding the situation.”

It has been 12 years since the three reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant went into meltdown after an earthquake-triggered tsunami that left some 18,500 dead or missing.

Evacuation orders were once in place for a 20km radius around the plant, but most of the prefecture was never affected by radiation.

And after extensive decontamination, just 2.4 per cent of the region remains off-limits.

But “Fukushima’s popularity remains low among foreign tourists, 43rd among 47 prefectures in Japan”, said Bandai Resort’s managing director Go Morimoto.