Diplomat who turned around Philippine-China relations dies at 74

BEIJING - Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, who was instrumental in pulling bilateral relations back from the brink, has passed away in the central Chinese province of Anhui, a family member and the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said. He was 74.

Mr Romana, better known as "Chito", died on Monday evening (April 18) at a quarantine hotel in Huangshan, a popular scenic spot, where he and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr had met China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 3.