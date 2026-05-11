Dim sum raves aim to revive Hong Kong’s appeal

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A DJ playing music as customers take photos of dim sum served in traditional steamers at Lin Heung Lau teahouse in Hong Kong on May 9.

HONG KONG – A century-old teahouse in Hong Kong’s central financial district is hosting “dim sum raves” to draw younger customers with tea-flavoured alcohol, dumplings and electronic music.

Lin Heung Lau first opened in Hong Kong in the 1920s.

The restaurant is famous for its traditional trolley table service, where diners choose delicacies including prawn dumplings and barbecued pork buns from steaming bamboo baskets.

On the night of May 9 , the teahouse transformed into a nightclub with a large sparkling disco ball, strobe lighting and a DJ playing electronic and Cantonese music for 300 partygoers from Gen Z to people in their 40s and 50s.

“I think what’s most special is that there are shrimp dumplings, siew mai and a DJ spinning records,” said 30-year-old Luna Chan, who travelled from neighbouring city of Macau for the event. Siew mai is a popular type of steamed prawn and pork dumpling.

Hong Kong’s retail and food and beverage outlets have struggled since the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit tourism and accelerated a change in the way Chinese visitors spend their money. Local residents are also heading across the border to China, where they can shop and eat more cheaply.

At least 14 restaurants have shut in the past four months, local media reported in April, including many long-established restaurants and catering chains.

“Everyone knows Hong Kong’s economy has been in a downturn for the past few years, but we rely on brand recognition to shine through,” said Mr Rocky Wong, chairman of Lin Heung Lau.

“Although many people travel north to China every month, which we can’t stop, having 47 million tourists coming to Hong Kong balances that out. We just focus on improving our brand and service,” he said.

A customer posing for photos while holding dim sum at Lin Heung Lau teahouse in Hong Kong on May 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

To maintain the restaurant’s popularity, it has had to keep trying new things such as the dim sum rave experience, Mr Wong added.

Lin Heung Lau has three branches and, after closing its historic site in the city’s Central district, reopened on May 11 at a new location nearby.

It hopes to stage the themed raves every month, tapping into a global Gen Z trend for parties that blend music with food, culture and wellness, including popular coffee raves and daytime parties. REUTERS