‘Digital Prison’: Site that names and shames convicts and suspects sparks debate in South Korea

Concerns surrounding the disclosure of the personal information of convicted criminals and those suspected of having committed crimes have been mounting in South Korea, sparked by the recent revival of a name-and-shame website known as “Digital Prison”.

The site had been shut down by the South Korean authorities for around four years.

The debate was triggered by the unauthorised release of the personal details of a 25-year-old man surnamed Choi, who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death on top of a building in the densely populated Gangnam district of Seoul on May 6 at around 5pm. Local reports suggested that Choi has admitted to planning the crime.

Choi’s personal information, including his full name, photos, university entrance exam scores, the medical school he was accepted into and social media accounts, rapidly spread across the internet, with Digital Prison pinpointed as the originating platform.

Following the release of Choi’s personal information on May 8, Digital Prison published more posts containing the information of several other criminals and those suspected of having committed crimes. These include the personal information of a YouTuber in his 50s who allegedly stabbed a fellow YouTuber near the Busan District Court on May 9 morning on live stream.

Following these recent controversies surrounding Digital Prison, the Korea Communications Standards Commission will convene a committee meeting on May 13 to decide whether to shut down the website.

Digital Prison, which emerged in June 2020, garnered attention for disclosing the personal details of convicted criminals as well as anyone suspected of having committed a crime – whether officially accused and charged or not, as long as there is “sufficient evidence” – that are usually inaccessible to the public.

The platform was shut down after a 20-year-old university student, falsely accused of manipulating his acquaintances’ photos into pornographic content, tragically took his own life in September 2020. His personal information, including his photo, school details, major and phone number, had been plastered across Digital Prison.

Following his death, police officials at the time apprehended the operator of the website in Vietnam with assistance from Interpol in September 2020.

The operator, who faced charges including violating the Personal Information Protection Act, was sentenced to four years in prison in December 2021.

The disclosure of the personal information of people suspected of having committed a crime is governed through the Act on the Disclosure of Personal Information of Specific Serious Crimes. The police have maintained their stance that they will punish sternly those who publicly disclose the personal information of criminals, suspects, victims and other third parties, that has not gone through an official review process for possible defamation.

However, the operator of Digital Prison, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, stated on the website: “We felt that now is a good time to bring back Digital Prison, so we’ve restored most of our earlier data that was previously taken down.”

The notice also read: “Because we are not in Korea and our servers are located overseas, your submissions will be safe (from being charged or tracked by officials). If you know more about the criminals’ identities, please send any information you have to our e-mail address or through Telegram.”