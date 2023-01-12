Digital humans in hot demand for China’s TV shows and online platforms

The appearance of virtual beings at New Year galas reflects just how popular these figures have become in China in the past 12 months. The concept of the metaverse — where the physical world combines with the virtual — has also gained traction in recent years.

According to a report on the virtual people industry last year released by the consultancy company iiMedia Research in April, the estimated market scale of virtual humans was some 12.08 billion yuan (S$2.38 billion) and will reach about 20.52 billion yuan this year.

The report said digital beings are now used widely in the entertainment and cultural sectors as icons, anchors and employees. In China, this boom is largely driven by Generation Z — those born in the late 1990s or early 2000s, who are seen as being familiar with digital technology, the Internet, and social media from a young age.

“In the future, Internet users will migrate to the virtual world,” said Ji Zhihui, an industry observer.

Wider audience

One of China’s leading streaming platforms, iQiyi, was among the first companies to invest in virtual beings.

Two years ago, it launched a virtual idol talent show, Dimension Nova, aimed at introducing such idols to a wider audience. The show generated popular hashtags that were viewed more than 1.2 billion times in two months on the Sina Weibo micro-blogging platform.

On New Year’s Eve, iQiyi staged Retaland, a virtual concert in four parts based on various themes. The performers were all virtual idols, and one of them was created from the image of popular star Gong Jun, known for his role in a martial arts TV series.

Lu Bin, head of a virtual idol studio affiliated with iQiyi, said: “Followers of these idols are mostly young people who grow up with anime, comics and games. Those younger than 24 account for the majority of this group.”

In 2019, Bilibili launched a section for virtual influencers, including anchors and idols. Chen Rui, the company’s CEO, said at a meeting in November that the platform is home to the most virtual influencers worldwide. More than 230,000 virtual anchors broadcast music, dance and game videos to audiences mainly in the 18 to 35 age group. The air time of virtual influencers on the platform last year surged by 200 per cent year-on-year.

Luo Tianyi, a virtual singer who debuted 10 years ago, is the most popular such celebrity on Bilibili. Luo’s fans compose music, write songs and draw illustrations for her — contributing greatly to developing the digital avatar’s personality.