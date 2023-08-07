Devastating floods in China shine spotlight on protection measures

BEIJING – Torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have focused renewed attention on China’s determination to strengthen protection against natural disasters.

By implementing a “sponge city” concept and comprehensive upgrades to infrastructure, the nation is striving to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall and safeguard people’s well-being.

The “sponge city” initiative, launched to adapt to climate change, aims to reduce urban flooding by constructing facilities that help absorb and capture rainwater for future use.

Heavy rain brought by Typhoon Doksuri began to engulf the region on July 29. Flooding had killed 11 people in Beijing and nine in Hebei province by last Tuesday, according to local flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Nearly 60 per cent of the 270 flood-affected villages in Beijing’s districts, including Fangshan, Mentougou, and Changping, have restored power supply, State Grid Beijing Electric Power Company told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Mr Zhu Dingzhen, former chief officer at the China Meteorological Administration’s Public Meteorological Service Centre, said: “Many regions in China still rely on infrastructure that adheres to outdated disaster defence standards.”

“If the climate keeps changing at the current rate, losses from such disasters will be considerably higher than in previous decades, due to current population numbers and the scale of economic development,” Mr Zhu said.

“It is crucial for China to plan and upgrade its infrastructure to adapt to future changes, as the nation faces a wide range of natural disasters due to its diverse climate and geographical features.”

For example, north-western regions could face the prospect of roads being washed away and river channels collapsing from as little as 20mm of rainfall.

The increased rainfall could saturate soil on the Loess Plateau, where many villages are situated on loess soil, and there is a heightened risk of secondary disasters, Mr Zhu said.

The recent heavy rainfall in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region was labelled a “historically extreme event” by the National Meteorological Center.

The downpours surpassed others of a serious nature that occurred in the region in 1996, 2012 and 2016, with the centre saying that it rained continuously for 83 hours in Beijing from July 29 to last Tuesday.