Detention of Taiwan publisher is part of China’s intimidation tactics, say activists

TAIPEI – The detention of Taiwan-based publisher Li Yanhe, who has released books critical of China’s ruling communist party, has stoked concerns about Beijing’s growing arsenal of tactics to put pressure on Taiwan amid soaring cross-strait tensions.

Mr Chiu Tai-san, head of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council warned of Beijing’s “long-arm jurisdiction” in a parliament session on Wednesday, the day when Chinese authorities confirmed it was investigating the publisher, who had disappeared while visiting his family in Shanghai.

“There is the smell of intimidation in this and it’s a show of suppression by them,” he said, adding that the authorities were in contact with Mr Li’s family and offering assistance.

Mr Li is the editor-in-chief of Gusa Publishing, which has printed titles touching on taboo topics in China, such as the human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang and the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Exiled Chinese dissident Wang Dan, a former student Tiananmen Square protest leader, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday: “Even though he published books that the Chinese Communist Party would not be happy about, can publishing a book really put China’s national security at risk?

“Obviously… the real purpose is to intimidate the Taiwanese.”

Beijing claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has stepped up efforts to undermine the island, including squeezing its diplomatic space internationally, as well as various grey-zone tactics, which are coercive actions designed to intimidate while stopping short of an actual war. This includes a recent spate of Taiwanese being arrested while in China.

On Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Council said that Mr Li, who is also known by his pen name Fucha, is under investigation for suspected national security crimes, a week after his industry peers sounded the alarm online over his apparent disappearance while visiting his family.

According to Taiwan media reports, the 52-year-old Liaoning native was also seeking to renounce his Chinese citizenship during the trip. He has obtained Taiwanese citizenship since moving to the island in 2009 and marrying a local, reports said, citing his friends.

Beijing’s confirmation of Mr Li’s detention came a day after Chinese authorities formally pressed secession charges against Taiwanese activist Yang Chih-yuan, leader of a minor political party advocating for the island’s formal independence. He was detained in the Chinese port city of Wenzhou last August, hours after then United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in a trip that raised Beijing’s ire.

Reports earlier this month also said that two Taiwan-based television reporters, identified only by their surnames Huang and Li, had been detained in Fujian while filming military exercises there.

Such moves by Beijing will not scare Taiwanese people, but only harden them, said Dr Chen Shih-min, a political scientist at National Taiwan University.

“Fucha’s work is not criminal in Taiwan, so if he’s being detained in China because he printed some politically sensitive books, then the Taiwanese people will feel even more certain that their lives are different from the Chinese,” said Dr Chen. “It’s not a smart move on Beijing’s part because it’ll just push the Taiwanese even further away from the idea of unification with China.”

Based on the latest data in a long-running survey by Taipei’s National Chengchi University, 1.2 per cent of Taiwanese say that they want to pursue unification as soon as possible. More than 88 per cent prefer to have the status quo maintained in some form.

Mr Li’s case has sparked comparisons with 2015’s high-profile arrest of five Hong Kong booksellers linked to Causeway Bay Books, which sold titles critical of China’s elite.