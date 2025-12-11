Demon Slayer movie screening not extended in China amid dispute with Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A security guard standing near a giant screen displaying a promotional video for the latest animated film in Japan’s Demon Slayer series on Nov 18.

TOKYO – The screening in China of the latest animated film in Japan’s Demon Slayer series, a global box office smash, was not extended at the end of its showing period on Dec 11, disappointing fans amid speculation that the decision may have been influenced by a bilateral diplomatic row.

Aniplex Inc, the distributor of the film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns, confirmed the end of the screening as scheduled in China.

Since opening in the mainland market on Nov 14, box office revenues in the 28-day period topped 675 million yuan (S$123.4 million), according to Chinese movie data platform Maoyan, ranking among the 10 highest-grossing overseas animation movies in China.

The latest Demon Slayer film’s box office figure surpassed that of The First Slam Dunk, another Japanese hit animation movie, the screening of which in China was repeatedly extended in 2023 and rerun in 2024, raking in some 663 million yuan over the five-month period in total.

Some social media users in China lamented the end of the Demon Slayer movie screening, with one saying: “I haven’t seen it yet. It is too early.”

The ongoing tensions between the two Asian neighbours stem from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Nov 7 remarks suggesting Japan could deploy its defence forces to support the US military in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.