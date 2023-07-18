Deflation risk looms in China, following lacklustre Q2 growth

BEIJING - Disappointing growth in retail sales in June and a sustained rout in the property market have further stoked fears of deflation in China, as recovery since its Covid-19 reopening continues to lose steam.

China’s retail sales in June grew 3.1 per cent, slowing sharply from a 12.7 per cent spike in May, official data out on Monday showed.

The latest figure was slightly lower than forecasts by economists polled by Bloomberg and Reuters, who predicted growth to come in at 3.3 and 3.2 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, investment in real estate development between January and June this year fell 7.9 per cent year on year. Investment had declined by 5.8 per cent in the first three months this year.

Economists said that the latest set of data - which comes on the back of Beijing reporting earlier in July that consumer prices were flat in June and producer prices fell at the fastest pace since 2016 - places the Chinese economy at a greater risk of deflation.

Deflation refers to a chronic lack of demand in the economy, which can lead to prices falling continuously over time, resulting in shrinking profits for companies. This can cause firms to hold back on investment and affect employment prospects, sending the economy into a downward spiral.

Dr Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong, said GDP growth in nominal terms had come in below the inflation-adjusted figure, suggesting that inflation in the quarter had already turned negative.

The GDP deflator - a measure of inflation in the economy - turned negative for the first time since 2009, calculations by Bloomberg Economics showed.

Chief economist Dan Wang at Hang Seng Bank in Shanghai said that the weaker-than-expected figures for consumption and housing investment reflect poor demand, raising “concerns of depressed sentiment in the domestic market, which may drive down prices further”.

Furthermore, GDP growth between April and June has also fallen short of market expectations, she added.

China’s GDP grew 6.3 per cent in the three months to June, with the overall growth figure coming in at 5.5 per cent for the first half of 2023. Analysts had projected growth in the second quarter to be 7.1 to 7.3 per cent.

But Dr Larry Hu, chief China economist at financial services firm Macquarie Group in Hong Kong, said he expects the policy support rolled out over the past 12 months to help stem the risk of further deflation.

“The risk of deflation is there, if policy actions come in too little and too late. But that is not our base case scenario,” he told The Straits Times.

Economists expect the government to roll out more support such as rate cuts and monetary easing after the Politburo meets later this month.

UOB bank economist Ho Woei Chen said on Monday that the support will be focused on stabilising real estate and labour markets, which have “continued to face significant challenges and uncertainties ahead, thus holding back the consumption recovery in China”.

China’s youth unemployment rate hit a new high of 21.3 per cent in June - up from the 20.8 per cent in May - though the overall jobless rate remained at 5.2 per cent last month, similar to the previous month.

China, which set out to hit a GDP target of around 5 per cent this year, started strong in the first quarter this year by expanding 4.5 per cent, but the pace subsequently faltered, with economists starting to question if the country can hit its initial goal.