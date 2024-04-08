Deaths from doctor shortage fuel election angst in South Korea

SEOUL – In March 2023, a 17-year-old girl who fell from a building in the South Korean city of Daegu died after her ambulance was turned away by three hospitals that lacked doctors to treat her.

She was among more than 3,750 patients who have died since 2017 after local hospitals refused to provide care, according to a report by Prof Cheong Yooseok, a professor of medical science at Dankook University in Cheonan city.

The startling statistic from one of Asia’s richest countries has become a major issue in the parliamentary elections taking place on April 10. While the country won acclaim for its low fatality rate during the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus now is on inefficiency, waste and skewed economic incentives in the health-care system.

Renowned medical centers in Seoul are overwhelmed by patients, while the rest of the country struggles with a lack of physicians. A six-week-and-counting national walk-out by nearly 13,000 residents and interns protesting a plan to boost medical school enrollment has exacerbated the situation.

Seung-Pyo Jung, an esophageal cancer patient who lives on Jeju Island in south, flew to Seoul National University Bundang Hospital for surgery in June 2023. While he is supposed to have checkups every four weeks, sometimes it takes several months to get an appointment.

“There’s no doctor at all on this island who can treat esophageal cancer,” Mr Jung said of his hometown, which has a population of almost 700,000 people. “Everything is so concentrated in Seoul.”

South Korea has among the fewest doctors per capita of all developed countries and hasn’t increased the number of medical students in more than two decades, said Gaetan Lafortune, a senior economist at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Demographic factors like the rapidly aging population will exacerbate the scarcity, he said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to address the crisis. He proposed measures, like increasing the number of doctors, that have drawn complaints for being “populist moves” ahead of the election to select the 300 member National Assembly.

While his conservative People Power Party is currently in power, he’s trying to flip dozens of seats held by his progressive rivals, led by the Democratic Party, to take control of the national legislature.

The health-care system is “collapsing,” Mr Yoon said at a public hearing in February. “Now is the golden time to push reforms.”

Yet the doctors themselves oppose efforts to expand physician supply, arguing that the government’s proposal to increase medical school enrollment by 2,000 spots a year from the current 3,058 doesn’t address the root problem.

This, they say, is that doctor pay in some critical fields covered by the country’s National Health Insurance system is far lower than that for outside specialists, especially those who do cosmetic and aesthetic procedures. The disparity in compensation and infrastructure between Seoul and rural areas also means a dearth of medical workers outside the capital.

“Doctors are disappearing at emergency centres, surgery rooms, delivery rooms, and hospitals in smaller cities,” said Prof Cheong, from Dankook University, in a December report. “Many young doctors gave up becoming fellows at medical colleges and work in the beauty industry.”

Cosmetic surgery has aggressively taken hold and medical tourism is booming in South Korea. More than 8 million foreign patients arrived between 2009 and 2022, many for the beauty industry that offers ubiquitous access to plastic surgery, Botox for US$6 (S$8) per shot, and laser skin tightening.

Meanwhile, essential fields including pediatrics have been hard hit. Only 53 residents applied to fill 205 pediatric slots for this year, and just eight were outside Seoul and its surroundings, according to the health ministry. For pediatric surgery, two trainee doctors applied for spots outside of the greater Seoul area.