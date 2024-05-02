Death toll from southern China road collapse rises to 36

BEIJING – The death toll from a highway collapse in southern China’s Guangdong province has risen to 36, state media said on May 2, as rescue work continued.

Heavy rain caused a stretch of road running from Meizhou city towards Dabu county to cave in at around 2.10am on May 1, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Vehicles careened into the nearly 18m-long gash in the tarmac and plummeted down the steep slope below.

Guangdong, a densely populated industrial powerhouse, has been hit by a string of disasters attributed to extreme weather events in recent weeks.

The storms have been much heavier than expected this time of year and have been linked to climate change.

The highway collapse trapped more than 20 vehicles and involved 54 people, according to Xinhua.

“As of 5.30am on (May 2)... 36 people have died, and 30 people have been injured,” Xinhua said, adding that the injuries were not life-threatening.

The death toll was up from 24 people on May 1 afternoon.

Footage by state broadcaster CCTV on May 2 showed excavators digging through the muddy hillside below the collapsed road.

Nearby, a crane lifted charred, wrecked vehicles onto a lorry as people watched from behind a cordon.

State media called the road collapse a “natural geological disaster” caused by the “impact of persistent heavy rain”.

About 500 people have been dispatched to help with the rescue operation, CCTV said on May 1.

The provincial government has “mobilised elite specialised forces and gone all out to carry out... search and rescue”, according to Xinhua.