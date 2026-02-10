Straitstimes.com header logo

Death toll from heavy snowfall in Japan rises to 46

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Residents leaving a polling station for Japan's general election in Aomori prefecture on Feb 8. Continued snowfall since late January has buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos.

Residents leaving a polling station during Japan’s general election in Aomori prefecture on Feb 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

AOMORI, Japan - Almost three weeks of heavy snowfall has killed 46 people and injured 558 others in Japan, fresh data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency showed on Feb 10.

Continued snowfall since late January has

buried northern communities and caused traffic chaos

, particularly along the coast facing the Sea of Japan.

Many fatal accidents happened when mounds of snow fell on residents from roofs or when people tumbled while trying to clear it, according to police and local officials.

In the northern regional hub of Aomori, residents are having to deal with 1.3m of snow on the ground, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. AFP

More on this topic
Japan warns of avalanches as number of snow deaths rises to 35
Heavy snowfall hits northern and western Japan, Tokyo also blanketed by snow


See more on

Japan

Weather

Extreme weather

Meteorology

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.