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Death toll after 40m scaffolding collapse near Tokyo rises to 3

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Emergency swimmers climb out of the water at the JFE Steel East Japan Works Keihin District construction site in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture, on April 7.

Emergency swimmers climbing out of the water at a JFE Steel site in Kawasaki on April 7.

PHOTO: AFP

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TOKYO – A third worker has been confirmed dead after a roughly 40m-high scaffolding collapsed at a demolition site near Tokyo, while one worker who likely fell into the ocean remained missing, police said on April 8.

In the April 7 incident, five male workers, aged in their teens to 40s, are believed to have fallen from the scaffolding and a part of a crane being taken apart at a site within JFE Steel’s East Japan Works steelmaking complex in Kawasaki, Kanagawa prefecture.

The police identified the two men confirmed dead earlier as Mr Kenshiro Chiba, 19, and Mr Yu Koike, 29. The third man was unconscious and in critical condition when taken to the hospital. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.