Deadly storms, $4.2b in losses test Vietnam’s climate defences

Vietnamese residents displaced by flooding resting at a shelter in Nha Trang in the coastal province of Khanh Hoa.

HANOI – Vietnam has been pounded by a series of deadly disasters and historic floods in 2025, racking up at least 85 trillion dong (S$4.2 billion) in losses and exposing the nation’s flimsy climate defences, just as another storm bears down on the region.

Recovery efforts are continuing in five central provinces, where severe flooding and landslides have left at least 98 dead over the past week and caused economic damage estimated at more than 14 trillion dong, according to the government.

Many families have lost their homes and livelihoods after prolonged flood waters compounded an already torrid storm season.

“Vietnam is among the countries most exposed to natural disaster risks,” said Dr Nguyen Phuong Loan, a climate scientist at the University of New South Wales.

Heavy flooding impacts have been the result of “climate change, natural conditions and poor adaptation policies”, she added.

With 14 major storms already hitting Vietnam in 2025 and another on its way, the challenges are only going to become more acute for the South-east Asian nation, whose 3,200km coastline makes it particularly vulnerable to storm surges and flooding.

Storm damage alone has caused an estimated 85 trillion dong in economic losses so far in 2025. In 2024, the toll of natural disasters hit a record 92 trillion dong with almost 500 deaths recorded, after Super Typhoon Yagi cut a swath of destruction across northern Vietnam.

In recent weeks, tourism hubs Hoi An, Da Nang and Nha Trang have been submerged, while the historic city of Hue saw more than 1,700mm of rain within 24 hours in October, close to the global record.

The capital, Hanoi, was left under water twice in two weeks, bringing the city centre to a standstill.

Heavy rain delayed harvesting in Vietnam’s biggest coffee-growing province of Dak Lak, where farmers are still assessing the extent of damage to crops in the world’s top producer of robusta beans.

While attribution studies point to the role of climate change in worsening the severity of recent natural disasters, the impacts have also been exacerbated by failures in resilience strategy, including “deforestation, poorly planned urban development, land reclamation, and the obstruction of natural drainage systems”, according to Dr Loan.

Vietnam’s climate adaptation plan, lodged with the UN in September, sets out the many gaps in the nation’s resilience strategy. Some warning systems for events like flash floods or landslides do not yet meet requirements, 70 per cent of sea dykes have yet to be upgraded, and more than 1,000 reservoirs are degraded or damaged.

“Current policies mainly focus on disaster recovery rather than prevention,” Dr Loan said.

A World Bank assessment estimates that, without proper adaptation and mitigation measures, climate change will cost Vietnam about 12 per cent to 14.5 per cent of gross domestic product a year by mid-century, and that additional investment in climate adaptation of roughly US$254 billion (S$330 billion) will be required by 2040.

“It is difficult for Vietnam to meet such a demand without the contribution from external sources,” the adaptation plan said.

People wading through flood waters in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa province, Vietnam, on Nov 20. PHOTO: EPA

International donors have stepped up immediate support, with Australia, Britain, South Korea, the US and other nations pledging aid for relief efforts and long-term recovery for communities battered by consecutive severe storms.

Nations at November’s COP30 UN climate talks in Brazil also vowed to triple climate adaptation finance by 2035, though the target date is later than many had hoped for.

Rapidly delivering more funding for adaptation projects is seen as crucial for vulnerable nations globally, with the UN warning that financing needs in developing countries are 12 to 14 times higher than the amounts currently available.

Vietnam’s experience is mirrored across the wider South-east Asia region, where Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia have all reeled in recent months from notably intense rainfall or floods. Neighbouring nations face similar challenges in strengthening their capacity to withstand the impacts of climate change.

South-east Asia needs roughly US$20 billion in adaptation finance each year but receives only about US$2.5 billion, the Climate Policy Initiative said in a September report.

Vietnam’s most recent emissions reduction strategy, published in 2022, estimated that state resources would be able to meet only about 30 per cent of the country’s adaptation needs.

The nation should aim to maximise the use of affordable natural defences, said Dr Benjamin Horton, dean of the School of Energy and Environment at City University of Hong Kong.

This could involve plans such as protecting mangroves to act as a buffer against storm surges, preserving oyster beds to help reduce wave intensity, or conserving tropical rainforests to bind soil particles.

“We have the innovations and the adaptations,” he said. “They don’t have to be really expensive, like building a billion-dollar tidal barrage. Using nature-based solutions in many cases is the best option.” Bloomberg