‘Dancing woman’ on Seoul street arrested for meth use

SEOUL - In yet another stark reminder of South Korea’s escalating drug problem, Seoul Bangbae Police arrested a woman in her 40s on Nov 2 for drug use, and inadvertently captured her antics on police camera.

The incident began as a minor traffic mishap in Seocho-gu, Seoul. The woman, driving a white vehicle, was involved in what initially appeared to be a routine fender bender.

Her behaviour at the scene quickly raised suspicions, however.

Footage from the patrol car’s dashcam shows the woman restlessly moving around and, at one point, bizarrely dancing on the street.

After a test for alcohol intoxication returned negative results, police sensed something amiss.

A subsequent drug test revealed the woman was under the influence of methamphetamine.

Police searched her car and found multiple syringes stashed inside.

The woman was promptly detained following the discovery. She had a prior conviction for drug use, according to police.

The whole encounter was caught on camera and shared via Seoul Police’s official YouTube channel on Nov 20.

In a statement towards the end of the video, Seoul Police reaffirmed their commitment to combating drug-related crimes and cautioned the public against the dangers of drugs. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK