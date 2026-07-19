‘Daigou’ queue-jumping prompts safety measures at South Korea’s Incheon Airport

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Instead of following the designated queue, passengers pushed luggage carts past retractable belt barriers in an apparent attempt to reach the check-in counters first.

SEOUL – South Korea’s Incheon Airport is considering installing additional barriers at airline check-in areas after repeated incidents, involving passengers believed to be Chinese traders known as “daigou” rushing past queues, left airport staff injured, local media reported on July 19 .

The issue drew attention after a video filmed on July 2 circulated online. It shows dozens of passengers surging towards check-in counters for a China-bound flight on the third-floor departure hall of the airport’s Terminal 1.

Instead of following the designated queue, the passengers pushed luggage carts past retractable belt barriers arranged in a zigzag pattern in an apparent attempt to reach the counters first.

Five similar incidents were reported in July, according to Yonhap News Agency. The passengers were believed to be “daigou”, or small-scale traders who buy discounted duty-free goods in bulk in South Korea and resell them in China and other Asian markets.

Several airline employees were reportedly injured while trying to direct the passengers back in line.

Airport authorities are considering placing plastic partitions between existing queue barriers to prevent passengers from cutting across the lines. Employees have also stepped up inspections in departure halls to maintain order and protect travellers and staff.

The airport attributed the increased congestion partly to airlines using larger aircraft on major routes between Incheon and China, adding roughly 100 seats on some flights.

The problem had eased temporarily as tighter enforcement in China reduced the number of daigou traders departing South Korea, the airport said.

Officials said that they would continue monitoring check-in areas because similar incidents could recur. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK