Field notes from Beijing

Custodians or thieves? When China’s treasures are lost from within

A Ming Dynasty painting, donated to Nanjing Museum that turned up for auction, sparked an investigation into the museum's handling of its artefacts.

Yew Lun Tian

  • Nanjing Museum faces scrutiny after a Ming dynasty painting, donated in 1959, disappeared and resurfaced in a Beijing auction, sparking an investigation.
  • The museum claimed the painting was a forgery sold for 6,800 yuan, but the donor family disputed this, alleging damage to their reputation.
  • A former museum director is under investigation for misclassifying authentic relics as forgeries for personal gain, highlighting accountability issues.

BEIJING Founded in 1933, the Nanjing Museum was created as a sanctuary for China’s national treasures at a moment of existential danger, housing artefacts evacuated from the Palace Museum in Beijing to keep them out of the hands of invading Japanese troops.

Nearly a century later, that founding mission has come under scrutiny – amid a reckoning that the gravest threat to cultural custodianship may come not from outside forces, but from within.

