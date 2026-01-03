Custodians or thieves? When China’s treasures are lost from within

A Ming Dynasty painting, donated to Nanjing Museum that turned up for auction, sparked an investigation into the museum's handling of its artefacts.

– Founded in 1933, the Nanjing Museum was created as a sanctuary for China’s national treasures at a moment of existential danger, housing artefacts evacuated from the Palace Museum in Beijing to keep them out of the hands of invading Japanese troops.

Nearly a century later, that founding mission has come under scrutiny – amid a reckoning that the gravest threat to cultural custodianship may come not from outside forces, but from within.