For subscribers
Field notes from Beijing
Custodians or thieves? When China’s treasures are lost from within
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
- Nanjing Museum faces scrutiny after a Ming dynasty painting, donated in 1959, disappeared and resurfaced in a Beijing auction, sparking an investigation.
- The museum claimed the painting was a forgery sold for 6,800 yuan, but the donor family disputed this, alleging damage to their reputation.
- A former museum director is under investigation for misclassifying authentic relics as forgeries for personal gain, highlighting accountability issues.
AI generated
BEIJING – Founded in 1933, the Nanjing Museum was created as a sanctuary for China’s national treasures at a moment of existential danger, housing artefacts evacuated from the Palace Museum in Beijing to keep them out of the hands of invading Japanese troops.
Nearly a century later, that founding mission has come under scrutiny – amid a reckoning that the gravest threat to cultural custodianship may come not from outside forces, but from within.