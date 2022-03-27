War in Ukraine - Asian Insider

Curtains come down on Russian artistes in West

Concert houses strip musicians of titles, cancel play dates for not denouncing war in Ukraine

Benjamin Kang Lim Global Affairs Correspondent In Beijing
Updated
Published
8 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Lu Xin, one of China's top cellists, has been passionate about classical music for the most part of his life.

The 41-year-old has been studying music since he was five, teaching it and playing at concerts for more than a decade.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 27, 2022, with the headline Curtains come down on Russian artistes in West. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top