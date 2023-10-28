Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates East Asia’s largest Pride march

TAIPEI - About 150,000 people marched through Taipei on Saturday in a riotous and noisy celebration of LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at East Asia’s largest Pride march, with Vice-President William Lai Ching-te becoming the most senior government leader ever to attend.

The event took place ahead of Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections in January, and Mr Lai, leading opinion polls to be elected president, joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) delegation, seeking to cement its position as a defender of liberal values.

Mr Lai, speaking to reporters before joining the march around halfway through, thanked those who had worked to support equality and the legalising of same-sex marriage in 2019, which President Tsai Ing-wen and her DPP championed.

“On this road, the DPP has always been together with everyone,” he said, as scantily clad male dancers passed behind him on the back of a truck.

“Equal marriage is not the end – it’s the starting point for diversity. I will stand steadfast on this path.”