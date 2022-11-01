Crowd density seen as likely cause of South Korea tragedy

SEOUL – As South Korea investigates its deadliest civilian crowd crush incident, experts say the density of people packed in a narrow and restricted alley may have reached a level that made such a disaster almost inevitable.

Speculation has swirled on social media about who or what exactly triggered the crush that killed 155 people.

But a culprit may have been the gradual buildup of people who came to celebrate Halloween in the nightlife district of Itaewon and found themselves trapped in a space where they were pressed so hard by those around them that they had trouble controlling their body movements.

“By the time you think that you are no longer in control, it is usually too late to get out of the space because it is essentially not offering you any escape route,” said Milad Haghani, a senior lecturer at the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the University of New South Wales in Australia.

A density of about five people per square metre may feel cramped but manageable. Once the number goes to about 8 to 9 per square metre and beyond, the situation can become dangerous.

Haghani, an expert on crowd behaviour and emergency preparedness, said once that density is reached, the crowd becomes unstable and can lose control. People are essentially helpless. Turbulence occurs on its own and doesn’t require any misbehaviour from people in the mass.

“If one person falls at one point in the crowd, that might create a shock wave that propagates through the crowd and results in many people falling on each other involuntarily,” he said.

Forces generated by crowd surges have been strong enough to bend steel bars, and the main cause of death is often asphyxiation.

“Crowd forces can reach levels that almost impossible to resist or control,” wrote Keith Still, an expert on crowd safety and a visiting professor at the University of Suffolk in England. People fall against each other like dominoes and the forces get amplified as more people go down, creating extreme pressure, he added.

Itaewon’s bars and nightclubs are popular with foreign tourists and US military staff, and the area started attracting revellers on Halloween about a decade ago, although such gatherings hadn’t taken place in recent years due to Covid-19.

About 140 officers were deployed to Itaewon to mark its first large-scale festivities in three years. Most of the officers were there mainly for crime prevention among a crowd estimated at about 100,000 people.

Witnesses and media reports indicate that as people squeezed into the 3.2m-wide alley, some began to fall, causing others to tumble and pile into one another.

The alley was located near an exit for a subway station and has been a heavily used passage for pedestrian traffic moving between a main street in Itaewon and the restaurants, bars and nightclubs on the other side.

“It was foreseen that a large number of people would gather there. But we didn’t expect that large-scale casualties would occur due to the gathering of many people,” Hong Ki-hyun, chief of the National Police Agency’s Public Order Management Bureau, was quoted on Monday by Yonhap News Agency as saying.