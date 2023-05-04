Cross-strait ties – how relevant is the 1992 consensus?

TAIPEI – Upon his return to Taipei from a landmark visit to China in April, former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou declared: “The 1992 consensus has been brought back to life.”
Throughout his 12-day trip – the first to the mainland by a former or sitting Taiwanese leader – Mr Ma touted the 1992 consensus, believing it was possible on this basis for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to achieve mutual respect and engage in dialogue.
Back in Taiwan, the senior member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) told local media that a return to the consensus would be in the best interests of the Taiwanese people.
The 1992 consensus, a cornerstone of the KMT’s cross-strait policies, was a tacit agreement between Beijing and Taipei, ahead of a first-ever summit, that both sides of the Taiwan Strait were part of one China. However, the two sides could not agree on the meaning of “one China” – to Beijing it was the People’s Republic of China and to Taipei the Republic of China.
In the end, Taipei asserted that the two sides had different interpretations of what “one China” meant while Beijing said the political meaning of “one China” would not be involved in routine cross-strait consultations. This agreement to paper over differences was later known as the 1992 consensus.
It was the basis on which the ground-breaking 1993 talks in Singapore took place that paved the way for engagement between the two sides, which have had an antagonistic relationship since 1949 when the KMT fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the Communist Party of China (CPC).
And it was based on the 1992 consensus that the two sides had friendly relations during the Ma administration of 2008-2016.
But it has since 2016 been rejected not just by the current President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, but also by a vast majority of Taiwanese – 80 per cent – according to a survey in October 2022 by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).
So why is Mr Ma trying to revive it now?
Mending ties
Cross-strait relations took a nosedive in 2016 after Ms Tsai failed to acknowledge the 1992 consensus during her inauguration speech in May.
In her speech, she avoided the explicit mention of “1992 Consensus” or “one China”, saying instead that the two sides reached “various joint acknowledgements and understandings” in 1992 – a “historical fact” which she respected.
Citing Ms Tsai’s failure to endorse the concept of a single Chinese nation, Beijing cut off all official lines of communication with Taiwan a month later.
At the same time, Beijing has become less willing to allow for the ambiguity of what the 1992 consensus meant.
In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping equated it with the mainland’s “one China principle” – which states that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, with the People’s Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of that China. He also highlighted the “one country, two systems” model for reunification with the island.
The one country, two systems formulation is rejected by most Taiwanese - a 2021 National Chengchi University survey found that 85 per cent of respondents in Taiwan opposed it. This is especially as Taiwanese see it as having failed in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protests in 2019-2020 saw Beijing tightening its control over the semi-autonomous city.
In response to Mr Xi’s remarks, Ms Tsai made her government’s position clearer.
“I must emphasise that we have never accepted the 1992 consensus,” she said in a speech. “The fundamental reason is because the Beijing authorities’ definition of the 1992 consensus is ‘one China’ and ‘one country, two systems’.”
The political divide between the two sides has grown since the feel-good years of Mr Ma’s presidency.
Beijing since 2016 has increasingly put pressure on Taiwan to acknowledge the 1992 consensus and come to the negotiation table – it has squeezed Taiwan’s international space, increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone, breached the median line more frequently and conducted massive exercises around the island among other things.
Cross-strait tension has escalated also because of China-US rivalry that has seen the US making official contacts with Taiwanese officials despite pronouncing its adherence to its one-China policy that means there should only be unofficial contacts between the two sides.
Mr Ma in raising the 1992 consensus during his China trip is trying to step into this breach, to use this basis to dial down cross-strait tension and return the region to the relative peace and stability of his presidency, said Dr Chen Shih-min, a political scientist from the National Taiwan University.
“That was what he used during his term, and we cannot deny that cross-strait relations were indeed very strong at the time,” Dr Chen said.
However, with Ms Tsai and the DPP strongly opposed to the consensus, the KMT will have to return to power for the two sides to go back to it as a basis for conducting ties.
Will it work?
In the meantime, Mr Ma has received flak back home for his airing of the 1992 consensus as a basis for engagement between the two sides during his trip.
In particular, there is some unhappiness over his glossing over of the second part of the consensus as articulated by the Taiwanese back in 1992 – that the two sides have different interpretations of what “one China” means.
It was both “surprising and regrettable” that Mr Ma had instead praised Beijing’s take on the consensus as “authentic”, said an MAC spokesman at a regular press conference in April. This is despite Beijing having continually modified its definition of the consensus over the years, equating it now with its “one China principle”, added the spokesman.
Mr Ma throughout his presidency had characterised the 1992 consensus as “one China, with respective interpretations”.
Said Dr Chen: “(I)f he’s now essentially agreeing with Beijing’s view that Taiwan belongs to the PRC, then that is something that the majority of Taiwanese will not accept.”
How relevant then is the 1992 consensus to Taiwanese in managing cross-strait relations?
Said Dr Chen Fang-yu, a political scientist at Soochow University: “It’s still relevant to the people who believe that it is the key to establishing talks with China, and Beijing has made it clear with the trip that this is indeed the case.”
But there are those who think given China’s increasing aggression against Taiwan, the consensus is pointless.
“I think that many people will question what the point of this consensus is if it cannot seem to protect Taiwan against China’s continued aggression towards the island,” said Assistant Professor Ma Chun-wei from Tamkang University. “So it’s not really going to factor much in people’s discussions these days.”