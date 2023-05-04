Cross-strait ties – how relevant is the 1992 consensus?

TAIPEI – Upon his return to Taipei from a landmark visit to China in April, former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou declared: “The 1992 consensus has been brought back to life.”

Throughout his 12-day trip – the first to the mainland by a former or sitting Taiwanese leader – Mr Ma touted the 1992 consensus, believing it was possible on this basis for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to achieve mutual respect and engage in dialogue.

Back in Taiwan, the senior member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) told local media that a return to the consensus would be in the best interests of the Taiwanese people.

The 1992 consensus, a cornerstone of the KMT’s cross-strait policies, was a tacit agreement between Beijing and Taipei, ahead of a first-ever summit, that both sides of the Taiwan Strait were part of one China. However, the two sides could not agree on the meaning of “one China” – to Beijing it was the People’s Republic of China and to Taipei the Republic of China.

In the end, Taipei asserted that the two sides had different interpretations of what “one China” meant while Beijing said the political meaning of “one China” would not be involved in routine cross-strait consultations. This agreement to paper over differences was later known as the 1992 consensus.

It was the basis on which the ground-breaking 1993 talks in Singapore took place that paved the way for engagement between the two sides, which have had an antagonistic relationship since 1949 when the KMT fled to Taiwan after losing the civil war to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

And it was based on the 1992 consensus that the two sides had friendly relations during the Ma administration of 2008-2016.

But it has since 2016 been rejected not just by the current President Tsai Ing-wen of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, but also by a vast majority of Taiwanese – 80 per cent – according to a survey in October 2022 by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

So why is Mr Ma trying to revive it now?

Mending ties

Cross-strait relations took a nosedive in 2016 after Ms Tsai failed to acknowledge the 1992 consensus during her inauguration speech in May.

In her speech, she avoided the explicit mention of “1992 Consensus” or “one China”, saying instead that the two sides reached “various joint acknowledgements and understandings” in 1992 – a “historical fact” which she respected.

Citing Ms Tsai’s failure to endorse the concept of a single Chinese nation, Beijing cut off all official lines of communication with Taiwan a month later.

At the same time, Beijing has become less willing to allow for the ambiguity of what the 1992 consensus meant.

In 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping equated it with the mainland’s “one China principle” – which states that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, with the People’s Republic of China serving as the sole legitimate government of that China. He also highlighted the “one country, two systems” model for reunification with the island.