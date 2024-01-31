CPC conclave: Removal of disgraced Central Committee members on the cards

BEIJING - The Communist Party of China (CPC) is tipped to sack at least three disgraced members of its Central Committee during a conclave that could be held in February.

The third plenum of the CPC’s elite committee will likely strip People’s Liberation Army (PLA) general and former defence minister Li Shangfu, former foreign minister Qin Gang and former Rocket Force commander Li Yuchao of their full memberships in the committee. The two Lis are not related.

This move will draw a line under the cases of these leaders who had been removed from their government positions in 2023, by relieving them of their party positions as well.

The read-out of a Politburo meeting held on Jan 31 did not name a date for the third plenum.

It is understood that members of the Central Committee can be removed only during a plenum.

In 2008, former vice-minister of culture Yu Youjun was removed as a Central Committee member in the third plenum of the 17th Central Committee for unspecified disciplinary offences.

The Central Committee, which directs all party work, currently has 205 full members and 171 second-tier alternate members who have no voting rights.

Central Committee members are elected every five years during a national party congress. In turn, they vote for the Politburo, the Standing Committee of the Politburo and the party’s general secretary.

The trio will be succeeded by alternate members who were the top three vote-getters at the 20th party congress in 2022.

Alternate members are up-and-coming party, government and military officials.

It is the norm for an alternate member to step up if and when a full member is ousted or dies in office.

The Central Committee meets at least once a year at a plenary session, and there are seven such meetings in a committee’s five-year term.

Apart from the second plenum that usually takes place in February or March, plenums are usually held in the autumn from September to November. No reason has been given for the delay this time for the third meeting of the current committee.

It is unclear if the date of future plenums will be standardised and held in February ahead of the annual full session of Parliament and its advisory body in March.

General Li Shangfu, who turns 66 in February, has disappeared from public view since August 2023. He stepped down as defence minister and state councillor in October and is reportedly under investigation for corruption, but there has been no official word on his fate.