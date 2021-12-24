Covid-19: South Korea's new PCR reagent can rapidly detect Omicron variant

South Korea's health authorities said it would be the first country to identify the five major variants with single PCR analysis. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
50 min ago

SEOUL (XINHUA) - South Korea's health authorities said Friday that it completed the development of a PCR diagnostic reagent, which can rapidly identify the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement that the new reagent will be able to identify five major Covid-19 variants - the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants as well as the Omicron variant and its "stealth" version.

The KDCA said South Korea would be the first country in the world to identify the five major variants with single PCR analysis.

"After a person has been confirmed to have been infected with Covid-19, with the current genomic sequencing, it took three to five days to determine whether the confirmed case has been infected with the Omicron variant," said KDCA commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong.

"With the supply of the new PCR reagent that can rapidly detect the Omicron variant, we are now able to see the analysis results within three to four hours after a person has been infected," Dr Jeong noted.

The reagents will be supplied to five regional centres for disease control and prevention and 18 research institutes of public health and environment by next Wednesday (Dec 29).

More On This Topic
First Omicron-specific PCR kit launched by home-grown biotech firm
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.