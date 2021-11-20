Covid-19 resurgence in China has entered final stage: Health official

BEIJING (XINHUA, REUTERS) - The latest Covid-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official said on Saturday (Nov 20).

So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said spokesman for the National Health Commission (NHC) Mi Feng at a press conference.

The epidemic situation in the virus-hit border or port cities, including Ejina, Heihe and Dalian, has been dealt with quickly and effectively. Also, multiple provincial-level regions managed to contain the outbreak within an incubation period, according to Mr Mi.

Meanwhile, China said it had given 76.3 per cent of its population complete Covid-19 vaccine doses by Friday, NHC official Wu Liangyou said on Saturday.

A total of 1.076 billion people in the country have received the required number of doses for their Covid-19 vaccination.

A total of 65.73 million people have received a booster vaccine dose.

China reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Nov 19 compared with 24 a day earlier, its health authority said on Saturday.

Of the new infections, three were locally transmitted cases, the NHC said, compared with eight a day earlier.

China reported 16 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 26 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

As at Friday, China had 98,450 confirmed coronavirus cases.