Covid-19 protesters find themselves up against censorship, surveillance

BEIJING - A game of cat and mouse between Chinese Internet users and censors has kicked into high gear in recent days as anger over the country’s harsh Covid-19 policies burst into the open, while others have found themselves face to face with the country’s surveillance apparatus.

Late last week, as videos circulated of an apartment fire in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, killing 10 people, many around the country viscerally identified with the circumstances. Footage from a neighbouring block showed that rescue efforts appeared to have been hampered by Covid-19 measures and residents were prevented from escaping because the estate had been put under lockdown.

In a country where tens of thousands of housing estates are under some form of lockdown or another to cope with the spike in Covid-19 cases, the fire felt like their worst fears had come true.

But those who took to social media to share their thoughts found the posts removed after a few hours. On Friday night, after Urumqi officials denied that the victims were blocked from escaping and instead blamed residents for having low survival skills, anger over the incident went into overdrive, but any criticism was swiftly deleted.

That was when netizens started getting creative.

Some shared entire articles made up of just one word, the Chinese character for hao (“good”), to express their anger at the censorship. When those got taken down, they turned to other words like “bad”, “neither good nor bad”.

Others would use quotes from officials like former leader Deng Xiaoping, who talked about China opening up; a quote from Xi Zhongxun, the father of President Xi Jinping, who in a speech talked about letting people speak; and a clip of foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying berating foreign media for not reporting the “facts and truths” on Xinjiang.

The clips of Ms Hua were later deleted.

China has an army of censors – both humans and bots – policing its Internet, but it also exists within the “Great Firewall”, which bars websites like Goggle, Twitter and even Instagram. The Straits Times website is also inaccessible.

Many get around the information vacuum by using virtual private networks to connect to the outside world, technically a crime in China. Local media platforms are heavily censored and netizens often strive to keep content online for as long as possible, either by taking a screenshot of the content and reposting, or embedding videos within other files.

Certain search terms are automatically blocked, like those referencing sensitive events. But quickly unfolding events, like the Urumqi fire, means pre-set filters may not work, which means relying on human censors to manually review and take down posts.

Early last week, after a Shanghai vigil for victims of the fire turned into a protest, images of the gathering initially made it onto Chinese social media. But as the censorship army wised up, these too were quickly scrubbed.

According to China Digital Times, a website which reports on China’s Internet, much of the content relating to the protest has been scrubbed, including an image of a woman wearing a mask with “404” – referring to a link that has been removed – written on it. An essay titled Fear Not, Children was also taken down from popular messaging app, WeChat.