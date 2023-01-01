Covid-19 mutation risk drives rush to test travellers from China

BEIJING – Covid-19 testing requirements for passengers travelling from China highlight mounting concerns about the potential for undetected new strains of the virus spawned by the country’s burgeoning outbreak.

When the US imposed requirements for travellers from China to show negative test results, it also expanded a programme that collects voluntary samples from international passengers at airports to help monitor variants entering the country. On Saturday, Canada said travellers from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test, while Morocco went even further with a ban on visitors from China.

The latest restrictions come after Britain and France on Friday joined the rush of countries testing passengers and sequencing samples from people arriving from China in an effort to identify any dangerous new mutations that could spread rapidly through their populations.

The scenario echoes the pandemic’s early days, when China was criticised for not releasing key genetic data on the virus until weeks after news of the new illness became public.

The country’s health officials have said that sentinel hospitals are monitoring mutations in samples taken from patients in emergency rooms and outpatient clinics. However, most of that data hasn’t yet been shared internationally, health experts say.

“In the absence of comprehensive information from #China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations,” World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter. The global health group needs more detailed information from China in order to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment, he said.

Representatives from China’s National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration briefed WHO officials on Friday on their strategy and actions to battle the outbreak.

“WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation – including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths,” the organisation said in a statement. WHO officials stressed the “importance of monitoring and the timely publication of data to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses”.

Whether China’s outbreak has had any impact on Covid-19 trends in the US isn’t clear, according to Ms Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. But the agency is closely monitoring the situation, she said on Friday in an email.

“With China’s lack of population immunity against Covid-19 there is the possibility that a new variant of concern could emerge,” Ms Nordlund said.