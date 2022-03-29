Shanghai residents under Covid-19 lockdown have trouble getting fresh produce

Police and security members food stores following the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai on March 29, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Shen Xinyue and Guo Yingzhe
SHANGHAI (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - Residents in many neighbourhoods of Shanghai are having trouble getting their hands on fresh produce, as stricter Covid-19 lockdowns prevent delivery drivers and other key logistics staff from working.

As more and more neighbourhoods go under lockdown across the city of 25 million, multiple residents stuck at home told Caixin that they have found it difficult to purchase fresh meat and vegetables on online platforms like Meituan. Some have tried rising with the sun to get a jump on other online customers, only to find most of the produce already sold out.

