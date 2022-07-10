Covid-19 lockdown anguish push expats to rethink living in China

SINGAPORE/BEIJING - More than three months after Shanghai was put under lockdown to tamp down an outbreak of the Covid-19 Omicron variant that had raged through the city of 26 million, its foreign residents, including Singaporeans, have packed their bags and moved out or are looking for a way out.

In a flash survey just released by the Singapore Chamber of Commerce in China, a quarter of the 105 respondents said they will either move their families out of China or will leave the country completely. A third of the respondents were undecided.