BEIJING - A United Nations biodiversity summit due to be held in Kunming this year has been relocated to Canada because of China's strict Covid-19 policies, dealing a blow to Beijing's efforts at environmental diplomacy.

The summit, known as COP15, would be held from Dec 5 to 17 in Montreal, said the secretariat of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity on Monday (June 20), citing "continued uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic".