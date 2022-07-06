Covid-19 and bust: China's private health system hurt by tough coronavirus controls

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - On March 24, a court in the central Chinese city of Fuyang announced that a US$1.5 billion (S$2.11 billion) hospital built just four years earlier had filed for bankruptcy because it was unable to pay its debts.

For most of the last two years, the Fuyang Minsheng Hospital had been fully involved in mass coronavirus vaccination and testing programmes in the city, training almost 100 staff to perform throat swabs and setting up mobile vaccination facilities to go to schools and workplaces, at the order of city officials.

The diversion of resources into what China calls its 'zero-Covid' approach to contain and eliminate the virus forced the hospital to suspend many services it relied upon for revenue, sealing its financial failure.

A civil ruling from the Fuyang court handling Minsheng's application for bankruptcy restructuring said the hospital's "funding difficulties" were brought about by the "impact of the epidemic" as well as its failure to secure a bank loan.

According to Kanyijie, a specialist Chinese medical industry information service, the 1,000-bed, 16-hectare Minsheng Hospital took a downward turn soon after the first wave of infections spread through China.

"Since January 2020, in order to cooperate with the city's epidemic prevention and control work, the hospital suspended some diagnostic and treatment activities and income fell noticeably," said Kanyijie in April. "There was basically no medical income and the economic pressures were huge."

Even after entering bankruptcy, as hospital administrators worked on a restructuring plan, local government officials publicly ordered medical staff at the hospital to put on protective gear and head to what they called the "front line" of the war on the coronavirus, where the doctors and nurses raced to complete 400,000 nucleic acid tests on local citizens in five days.

"We will go wherever we are needed," hospital manager Li Wenfang said on the hospital's website. "The epidemic does not retreat and we will not retreat."

Minsheng is just one of dozens of private hospitals that have declared bankruptcy in China during the past two years, pushed over the edge by the cost of complying with the country's zero-Covid policies.

Minsheng and some other hospitals have continued operating to some degree through bankruptcy, but many have closed, evidence of the unintended consequences of the inflexible policy on the country's efforts to modernise the patchwork health system that takes care of its 1.4 billion citizens.

The world's second-largest economy remains behind the rest of the developed world by many healthcare measures and is in the middle of a 'Healthy China' programme that aims to raise average life expectancy to 79 from 76 by 2030, while increasing survival rates for cancer and other chronic illnesses. Zero-Covid may actually make those goals harder to reach.

"Health facilities at all levels and in all provinces have been affected," said Mr Hong Xiao, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Centre in Seattle, who has been studying the long-term impact of the pandemic on China's hospitals.

"Human and financial resources were diverted from routine outpatient and inpatient care for non-Covid-19 diseases to sustain mass testing and/or meet the surge in Covid-19 cases."

China's health administration did not reply to a request for comment for this story. The country's leaders have steadfastly defended the zero-Covid approach as the country's least costly option, necessary to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to protect an ageing population which has low immunity to the virus.