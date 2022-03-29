Covid-19

Half of Shanghai in lockdown

Shanghai, a city of 26 million residents, yesterday launched a two-stage lockdown as coronavirus infections hit a record high.

Covid-19 tests for people in areas east and south of the Huangpu River, including Pudong, home to Disneyland, started yesterday and will go on till Friday. Residents in areas to the north and west of the river, which include Puxi, home to the historic Bund, will be tested from Friday to next Tuesday.

Shanghai yesterday reported another record high, with 3,500 new confirmed cases in the city.

The authorities in Shanghai said that despite the lockdown, the city's two airports, railway stations and its logistics network are still functioning.

Those deemed essential workers, such as delivery riders and staff in logistics and food supply, are allowed to work.

 

