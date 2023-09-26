Court in South Korea jails man for using AI to make sexual images of minors for the first time

SEOUL - A man in his 40s has been sentenced to prison for producing child pornography using an artificial intelligence (AI) image generator for the first time in South Korea, local media reported on Monday.

The man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years on charges of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth, according to reports.

In April, the man created 360 sexually explicit images on an image-generating AI programme installed on a laptop, with commands including “10 years old”, “nude” and “child”.

The images created by the man were confiscated by the police, and have not been distributed.

Citing the images’ lifelikeness, the court rejected the man’s claims that the images cannot be considered sexual exploitation of children.

Under local laws, producing, storing and/or distribution of child pornography is punishable by a minimum of five years’ to life imprisonment. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

