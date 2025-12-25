Coupang says all leaked customer information in data breach has been deleted

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Coupang said it had identified a former employee who confessed to the leak but the firm did not disclose details about the alleged suspect.

SEOUL - Online retailer Coupang said all customer information leaked from the South Korean company has been deleted by the suspect, according to an e-mailed statement on Dec 25.

The company said a former employee had downloaded the personal information of about 3,000 of Coupang’s 33 million customers, which the person deleted without transferring to a third party.

Coupang said it had identified the employee but did not disclose details about the alleged suspect. The company added that the individual had confessed to details related to the incident.

South Korea’s Science Ministry said in a statement on Dec 25 that the incident remains under investigation and that the allegations raised by Coupang have not been confirmed by the authorities.

The ministry, which is leading a joint investigation team with private-sector experts into the data breach, said it sent a strong complaint to Coupang about the firm’s “unilateral disclosure” of allegations while the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in December, South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung called for tougher penalties on the US-listed company for corporate negligence in one of the country’s worst data breaches. REUTERS