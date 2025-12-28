Coupang founder Kim Bom apologises for data leak, pledges compensation

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL - Online retailer Coupang’s chairman and founder Kim Bom said he “sincerely apologises” for a recent leak of customer data and pledged to unveil a compensation plan as soon as possible, in a statement posted on the South Korean company’s website.

Coupang’s US-based chairman, who issued his statement in Korean, has faced intense criticism in South Korea for failing to attend parliamentary hearings in Seoul on one of the country’s worst data breaches.

Mr Kim said the company, cooperating with the government, has restored all leaked personal information, and confirmed that data from 3,000 of Coupang’s 33 million customers had been saved by a suspect on his personal computer but was not transferred or sold to any third party.

Coupang will announce a compensation plan for South Korean customers as soon as possible, he said, without elaborating.

He also pledged investments and reforms to prevent data breaches.

South Korean lawmakers are seeking to take legal action against the company’s billionaire founder, arguing the New York-listed online retailer earns most of its revenue from sales in South Korea.

Mr Kim said Coupang had worked closely with the South Korean government’s investigation into the breach, while maintaining confidentiality.

The comment followed a complaint by the government that the firm unilaterally disclosed information that the suspect was a former employee. REUTERS