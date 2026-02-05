Straitstimes.com header logo

Coupang confirms personal data of 165,000 more South Korean users leaked

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Coupang said it had identified a former employee confessed to the leak but did not disclose details about the alleged suspect.

Coupang has been under a government probe over the leak in 2025 of personal data that affected more than 33 million customers.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

SEOUL - South Korean e-commerce company Coupang confirmed on Feb 5 that the personal data of an additional 165,000 users was leaked as a government-led

investigation continued into a major data breach

announced in November 2025.

Coupang has been under a government probe over the leak in 2025 of personal data that affected more than 33 million customers.

Coupang said on Feb 5 in a statement it had identified the additional leak, which involved the contact details of customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

However, no payment details, login information, shared entrance passwords, emails or order histories were exposed, it said.

The company said it had notified the affected users, in line with government guidance.

The newly identified cases were not a fresh incident but were part of the breach first disclosed in November 2025, it said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Coupang CEO questioned in first police appearance over data breach
Coupang says all leaked customer information in data breach has been deleted
See more on

South Korea

Data protection

Big data

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.