Coupang confirms personal data of 165,000 more South Korean users leaked

Coupang has been under a government probe over the leak in 2025 of personal data that affected more than 33 million customers.

SEOUL - South Korean e-commerce company Coupang confirmed on Feb 5 that the personal data of an additional 165,000 users was leaked as a government-led investigation continued into a major data breach announced in November 2025 .

Coupang said on Feb 5 in a statement it had identified the additional leak, which involved the contact details of customers, including names, phone numbers and addresses.

However, no payment details, login information, shared entrance passwords, emails or order histories were exposed, it said.

The company said it had notified the affected users, in line with government guidance.

The newly identified cases were not a fresh incident but were part of the breach first disclosed in November 2025 , it said. REUTERS