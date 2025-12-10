Coupang CEO resigns after online retailer hit by massive data breach

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Harold Rogers, the chief administrative officer of Coupang's parent company in the US, will take over from Mr Park Dae-jun (above) as interim chief.

- South Korea’s biggest online retailer Coupang said on Dec 10 that chief executive officer Park Dae-jun has resigned, taking responsibility for a huge data breach at the company that has triggered a growing backlash in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Coupang “deeply apologises for causing concerns to the public”, the company said in a statement, adding that it will work to restore customer trust and tighten security measures to prevent another data leak.

The retail giant suffered one of South Korea’s worst data breaches , with personal data of more than 33 million customers leaked in a breach believed to have started in June.

Coupang, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group, has said the breach exposed customers’ names, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, shipping addresses and certain order histories, but not payment details or login credentials.

Mr Park’s resignation was announced after South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said earlier on Dec 10 that the government will launch a thorough investigation and take stern action against any legal violations committed by the company.