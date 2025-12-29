Coupang announces $1.5 billion compensation to South Korean users for data leak

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

- South Korean e-commerce company Coupang announced on Dec 29 a compensation package of 1.69 trillion won (S$1.5 billion) to holders of 33.7 million accounts for a massive data leak that has drawn backlash from users and lawmakers.

Coupang said users will get vouchers of 50,000 won each for its various services.

The plan comes a day after Coupang founder Kim Bom issued his first public apology for the data breach and pledged to expedite compensation measures.

However, Mr Kim has declined to attend parliamentary hearings scheduled for Dec 30 and 31 , citing prior commitments. REUTERS