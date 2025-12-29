Straitstimes.com header logo

Coupang announces $1.5 billion compensation to South Korean users for data leak

Coupang said users will get vouchers of $44 each for its various services.

PHOTO: REUTERS

SEOUL - South Korean e-commerce company Coupang announced on Dec 29 a compensation package of 1.69 trillion won (S$1.5 billion) to holders of 33.7 million accounts for

a massive data leak

that has drawn backlash from users and lawmakers.

Coupang said users will get vouchers of 50,000 won each for its various services.

The plan comes a day after Coupang founder Kim Bom issued his

first public apology for the data breach

and pledged to expedite compensation measures.

However, Mr Kim has declined to attend parliamentary hearings scheduled for Dec 30 and 31, citing prior commitments. REUTERS

