Countries should ‘build bridges and not walls’ to tackle shared challenges: Chan Chun Sing

BEIJING – Countries need to draw closer, and “build bridges and not walls” to navigate shared challenges from pandemics to climate change, said Mr Chan Chun Sing on Tuesday.

He called for nations to work towards developing “a multi-dimensional global cooperation system” where all countries, big and small, play by the rules; and which is “backed by new structures and cooperation” so that action to tackle transboundary problems can be swifter and more effective.

Singapore and China can do their part by creating more inclusive and resilient supply chains to facilitate the flow of goods, services and people, amid a fragmenting global order and fragile world economy.

“We can also work towards upholding global standards for an open and integrated global economy,” he added.

Mr Chan, the Minister-in-charge of the Public Service, was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Singapore-China Forum on Leadership in Beijing. He noted that with both countries having upgraded their bilateral relationship recently, they can explore new and deeper ways to work together.

He said both sides can strengthen their partnership by leveraging Singapore’s role as an economic bridge between the East and West.

Mr Chan added that Singapore and China must entrench themselves in the global value chain with a “future-oriented view”.

“We must be the ones that build the ‘windmills’ to capture new opportunities of growth early, such as digitalisation and sustainability, collaborate with our partners, and be able to adapt in an agile manner,” he said. The minister was referring to a Chinese saying about how some will build walls while others will create windmills when the winds of change are blowing.

Mr Chan, who is also Education Minister, is co-hosting the forum with Mr Li Ganjie, Minister of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Organisation Department (COD).

The COD oversees the training, appointment and promotion of personnel in ministries and state-owned enterprises.

Both countries have worked on government-to-government projects that have evolved over the years, depending on their developmental needs, Mr Chan noted.

These include the Suzhou Industrial Park that started in 1994, and Tianjin Eco-City that began in 2007. Subsequently, there were regional projects like the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative in 2015.

“Looking ahead, these (government-to-government) projects can be refreshed to trailblaze new development models of ‘high-quality growth’ and experiment (with) innovative approaches of governance,” Mr Chan said.