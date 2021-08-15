Could it be game over for Suga?

The Olympic party is over, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is not feeling any love from his citizens.

Five opinion surveys by media outlets across the political spectrum last week were united in one outcome: Approval for Mr Suga's Cabinet is at its lowest since he took office last September. "Many people might have enjoyed the Olympics, but they are not necessarily thankful towards Suga," Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano told The Sunday Times.