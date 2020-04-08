Coronavirus: Wuhan reopens major transport links after 2-month lockdown

WUHAN - Tens of thousands are expected to leave Wuhan via rail on Wednesday (April 8), the first day major transport links reopened in the city after a major lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak was lifted at midnight.

The city was shut off - with no one allowed to enter or leave - on Jan 23 after the virus, which first surfaced in the central Chinese city late last year, spread quickly.

Most of the nearly 82,000 confirmed infections and 3,331 deaths in China have been in Wuhan.

An estimated 55,000 are set to leave Wuhan by rail on Wednesday, officials said, with about 21,000 leaving via Hankou, the city's oldest railway station a stone's throw away from the Huanan Seafood Market, an early focal point of infections.

Just past 6am, scores had already been patiently waiting to board the first train out of Wuhan - a high speed rail to Jingzhou, about 200km away.

Many were holding gift packs which had been given out by station management, who had arranged for staff to stand at the platform holding up red signs that read "Hankou Station welcomes you".

All were wearing masks but at least a dozen were clad in the white full-body protective suits that have become a familiar sight in the city.

"I'm just very happy that we can finally leave, it's been too long," said a man who gave his name only as Mr Zheng, anxiously eyeing the line for the ticket check.

He had arrived two hours early, asking a friend to drive him because it was too early for public transport.

At exactly 6.25am, D9301 pulled out of Hankou, travelling westward with about 60 passengers.

Along with railways, major highways and the city's Tianhe International Airport have reopened while taxis are allowed to ply the roads again.

Public transport has been operational for some time but require a green "health code", a programme on one's phone as proof of health, to be allowed on board.

The first flight out of Wuhan took off at 7.45am, a China Eastern Air flight bound for Hainan with 46 passengers.

On Hubei state television on Tuesday night, there were multiple programmes counting down to the reopening of Wuhan at midnight, featuring interviews with frontline crowd control staff at toll booths, airports and railway stations.

By 11.40pm, there was a 4km long queue at the main toll booth leaving Wuhan. Along with the cars were about two dozen traffic police officers in formation on motorbikes, showed footage on Hubei provincial TV.

The second car in the queue had four people in it. They said they were going back to Hunan province.

"We work in hotel management and haven't gone back at all this year. We were supposed to go back for the Chinese New Year but we didn't manage to," the unnamed driver said.

At the stroke of midnight, the officers moved to open a barricade as cars zipped through.

Across the city, buildings lit up in celebration with a laser light show as boats on the Yangtze River sounded their horns.

On some buildings were the slogan "Wuhan city of heroes" while others simply said "Wuhan, hello".