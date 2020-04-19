Coronavirus: Trump warns China could face consequences for outbreak

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (April 18) that China should face unspecified consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.

"If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences," Trump told reporters at a daily briefing.

Trump and senior aides have sharply criticised China for a lack of transparency after the coronavirus broke out in its Wuhan province.

Trump on Saturday also continued casting doubt on China's death toll, which was revised up on Friday.