Coronavirus: Tokyo's infection cases hit highest since state of emergency was lifted

TOKYO (XINHUA) - Japan's Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday (July 1) confirmed 67 new Covid-19 infections, marking the highest number of daily cases since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25.

The latest figure follows the daily tally reaching 54 a day earlier with the number of new cases surpassing 50 for a sixth successive day, and Tokyo's cumulative total climbing to 6,292 infections.

After the state of emergency was lifted in late May, the highest number of daily cases had been 60, confirmed on Sunday.

The recent spike in cases has triggered concerns about a possible second wave of infections in the capital of 14 million people, where the majority of social and business restrictions, including cross-prefectural travel, were lifted on June 19.