Coronavirus: South Korean woman travelling home from Thailand tests positive for virus

SEOUL (REUTERS) - A South Korean woman has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Thailand, South Korean officials said on Tuesday (Feb 4), the first foreign tourist reported to have been infected after a visit to the south-east Asian nation.

The 42-year-old, identified only as Patient 16, flew back to South Korea on Jan 19 after travelling in Thailand, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Treated since developing chills and other symptoms from Jan 25, the woman did not improve until Sunday, the KCDC added in a statement, and was confirmed positive on Tuesday.

The coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in China's Hubei province, has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 20,000 in China.

The statement did not explicitly rule out a visit to China by the patient, and KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong declined to comment further.

Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Thai Department of Disease Control, said the woman could have contracted the virus in Thailand.

“It’s possible because the virus is already spreading domestically in Thailand,” Tanarak said.

The latest case, which is likely to be a human-to-human transmission, is the second involving a person who has not been to China but contracted the illness in a foreign country.

Last Saturday, a 48-year-old Chinese man, who worked as a guide in Japan, arrived in South Korea and tested positive.

Since Jan 3, the public health authorities had checked 607 people, with 462 testing negative. The agency said 129 are also being checked for potential cases.

It stated that 1,318 people who have been in contact with the confirmed coronavirus patients in South Korea are being closely monitored for symptoms.

Health authorities said that despite the new case, it is ready to discharge its first fully recovered coronavirus patient from a hospital this week as he has made a full recovery and is showing no symptoms of the illness.

The 55-year-old South Korean who had been to Wuhan, returned home on Jan 22 and tested positive for the illness two days later.

He was the second person to have been tested with the virus after the first incident was reported on Jan. 20.

Starting Tuesday, non-Korean travellers coming from or through China's Hubei province are denied entry into South Korea as the country is widening efforts to combat the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

The entry ban applies to all non-Korean travelers who over the past 14 days have stayed or travelled to the Chinese province, the home to Wuhan where the new coronavirus originated.

It is part of South Korea's first border control measures taken to avert the further advance of the epidemic into the country.

Thailand has reported 19 cases of coronavirus, among the highest number of infections outside of China. It confirmed the first case of human-to-human transmission of the virus inside the country on Friday, when a taxi driver tested positive.