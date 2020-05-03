Coronavirus: South Korea to relax social distancing rules further starting May 6

A crowd in Seoul's Jongno Ward on April 20, as South Korea began the same day to soften its social distancing guidelines.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea will further relax social distancing rules starting on Wednesday (May 6), allowing a phased reopening of businesses, as the nation has largely managed to bring the coronavirus outbreak under control, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday (May 3).

The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines", he told a televised meeting of government officials.

 
 
 
 
 

