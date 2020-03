Coronavirus: South Korea reports 74 new cases

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday (March 16), slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

A total of 75 people have died, unchanged from the previous day.