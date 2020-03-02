Coronavirus: South Korea postpones opening of schools by two weeks to March 23

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korea will postpone the start of all schools' new semester by two weeks to March 23, education minister Yoo Eun-hae told a briefing on Monday (March 2).

"Two weeks are essential for the coronavirus outbreak to ease," said Ms Yoo.

She said the ministry will provide digital textbooks and online classes so that the students can avoid any study gap.

The widening coronavirus outbreak in South Korea has so far infected more than 4,200 people in the country and killed at least 22.