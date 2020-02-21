Coronavirus patient re-hospitalised in China's Chengdu after testing positive again

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A coronavirus patient initially discharged following recovery in south-western Sichuan province's Chengdu city has been readmitted after testing positive again during a quarantine period at home, the city's public health clinical centre said on Friday (Feb 21).

Similar cases have been reported in other regions, the centre said in a statement.

China's National Health Commission recommends that recovered patients to continue to monitor their health for 14 days, wear masks and reduce outdoor activities after leaving hospitals due to risks of contracting other pathogens.