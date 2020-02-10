Coronavirus: No evidence virus is transmitted via aerosol, says Chinese expert

BEIJING (XINHUA) - The novel coronavirus normally does not suspend or float in the air for long, and currently no evidence has shown that the new virus can be transmitted through aerosol, said a Chinese expert.

Mr Feng Luzhao, a researcher of infectious diseases with the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, made the remarks at a press conference on Sunday after reports emerged that suggested the virus could linger in the air.

Currently, the virus is mainly transmitted via respiratory droplets and contact, said Mr Feng, adding that the virus is normally transmitted within a range of 1m to 2m.

He suggested that people use napkins, hands or arms to cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing to prevent splashing droplets.