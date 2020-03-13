Coronavirus: Mainland China reports 8 new confirmed cases

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China had eight new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections on Thursday (March 12), the country's National Health Commission said on Friday, down from 15 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,813.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, there were six new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for all of the fatalities.

As the number of reported cases slows, the government is trying to get businesses to resume operations to limit economic disruption.

China’s vice industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday the work resumption rate outside of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is about 60 per cent for small and medium firms and over 95 per cent for larger firms.

Xin, speaking to reporters at a State Council briefing, said China will coordinate with other countries to push forward on business resumption even as the pandemic stokes uncertainty about the return to normalcy.

The country is trying to get back to work after imposing strict restrictions on transport and people to slow the spread of infections.